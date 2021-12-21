John Lee Heck
Pelkie, formerly of Oceana County
John Lee Heck, 71, of Pelkie, Mich., and formerly of Oceana County, went home to his Savior Dec. 18, 2021. John was born to Thomas and Lena (DeVos) Heck of New Era, Mich. Feb. 15, 1950.
He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. John enjoyed farming and lived in the Upper Peninsula the last 19 years. John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his former wife, Karen; his sister, Marilyn (Bruce) Horrell; his six children, Joshua (Sarah) Heck and children, Caleb, Kolton, Lillian, Zachary and Violet, Sarah (Robert) Stolk and son, Isaiah, John Henry (Karlene) Heck and children, Alaina, Wade, Miles, Jenna and Clayton, Andrew (Jami) Heck and children, Pierce, Aijalin, Seraia, Jilena, Talis, and Elisten, Abram (Tanya) Heck and children, Trent, Gavin, and Brayden and Silas (Trina) Heck and children, Caitlin and Isaac.
Public visitation is Thursday, Dec. 23 from noon to 2 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. Private funeral and burial services will be conducted. Interment will be in Eagles Cemetery.