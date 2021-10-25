John R. Simmons
Shelby
John R. Simmons, 84, of Shelby, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. He was born May 22, 1937 in Colorado to John E. Simmons and Nellie M. (Smith) Simmons. John was raised in Arkansas and moved to Shelby in 1955. He married Zella Jarvis Jan. 28, 1956. They moved to Hesperia in 1960.
John operated a gas station and sold cars in Hesperia. He also sold and installed furnaces. John began a law enforcement career in Hesperia where he was the police chief. He moved to Upper Silver Lake in 1970. John was a deputy for the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department before becoming undersheriff and was elected sheriff, serving in that office from 1977 to 1984. John later was again in furnace sales and repair and car sales before his retirement. He moved back to Shelby in 2007.
He is survived by his wife, Zella; his children, Larry (Lois) Simmons, Paul Simmons (and Shelley) and Karen Kokx; his grandchildren, Adam (Katie) Kokx, Matthew (Alexandria) Kokx, Julie Walters (and Domanic Viterna) and Robert Lathrop; and his sister, Mary Jane McAlee. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Roxanne Simmons; brother, Elmer Simmons; and sisters, Leona Pochon and Pearl Kay.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. Interment in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.