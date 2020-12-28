Jordan Alan Holcomb
Hart
Jordan Alan Holcomb Jr., “Hoky,” of Hart, passed away Dec. 22, 2020 at the age of 69 with his family by his side. He was born Feb. 19, 1951 to Jordan Alexander and Bertha (Martin) Holcomb of Muskegon. The family moved to the Hart area when Jordan was young, first residing in Elbridge and then Hart when his father opened Jordan’s Suzuki.
Jordan graduated from Hart High School in 1970. During high school, Jordan worked for his Uncle at Weller Auto Parts and developed a love for fast muscle cars. He was a dedicated and loyal worker of 40 years for Vrooms Cold Storage, later named Hansen’s Cold Storage in Hart. Jordan was an accomplished bowler, golfer and softball player. He played on many leagues throughout the years. Jordan also enjoyed hunting and fishing; many great memories were made around the campfire at deer camp in Crystal Valley and fishing camps in the Upper Peninsula with friends and family. He loved being a grandpa and would brag about his grandchildren at every opportunity.
Jordan is survived by his children, Michelle (John) Hanks, Michael Holcomb, Matthew Holcomb and Holly Holcomb; his grandchildren, Jaden Hanks, Jenna Hanks, Jacob Holcomb, Jordan Holcomb, Zoey Fillips and twins, Charlie and Lucas Holcomb. All reside in Hart, Mich. Jordan is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Janet (James) Bevans of Muskegon, Mich., Lorna (Raymond) Mitchell of Chicago, Ill and Vero Beach, Fla., Gail (Larry) Kievit of Grand Rapids, Mich., Bruce (Patricia) Holcomb of Pentwater, Mich., Kristen (Larry) Ralston of New Era, Mich., and Scott (Lynda) Holcomb of Ludington, Mich.
Jordan was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life for Jordan will take place in spring 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jordan’s name to Harbor Hospice or Love, Inc. of Oceana County.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.