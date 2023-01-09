Joseph Adrian Vanden Heuvel
Hart
Joseph Adrian Vanden Heuvel, 101, of Hart, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at his home. Joe was born Oct. 7, 1921 in a log home in Crystal Township, the son of John and Nina (Oomen) Vanden Heuvel, who were immigrants from Belgium and The Netherlands.
Joe married his neighbor, Theda Mae Cummins, July 24, 1948, at St. Joseph Church in Weare Township. He was a life-long member and supporter of St. Joseph Church. He became one of their first lay ministers in 1974.
Joe served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps 1942-1945 in Northern Africa and Italy. After his service, he had four years of agricultural schooling under the G.I. Bill. He bought his dairy herd and farm from his parents in 1950. He milked cows until 1972 when he planted asparagus.
Joe was on the board of directors for the Oceana Soil Conservation District when it was first organized in 1972 and served on it for eight years. He served 10 years on the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service Committee. He was also a member of the Dairy Herd Improvement Association. He served on the Weare-Crystal school board and the Crystal Board of Review.
Joe loved playing cards, solving Sudoku, jigsaw puzzles, family gatherings, whistling while he worked, traveling with his wife, Theda, the Detroit Tigers, deer hunting, golfing with his buddies, and he loved to talk about his military service.
Joe is survived by his sons, Arthur of Crystal Township and Donald (Beth) of Lansing; his daughters, Julie of Muskegon and Sheila (Phil) DeHoag of Muskegon; granddaughters Melissa of Lansing and Amy (Mike) Wisniewski of DeWitt; grandson, Zachary DeHoag of Muskegon; and his great-granddaughter, Amelia Wisniewski of DeWitt.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank and Chris; sister, Mary; his wife, Theda; and his son, Paul.
Visitation and time of fellowship and food was from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI 49420. Interment with military honors will be conducted at Mount Calvary Cemetery in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Church Building Fund or the Crystal Valley Care Fund, PO Box 451, Hart, MI 49420.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.