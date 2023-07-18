Joseph ‘Joe’ Richard Veltman
Shelby
Joseph ”Joe” Richard Veltman, 66, of Shelby, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 20, 1957 in Hart, the son of Richard and Barbara (Currie) Veltman.
Joe loved people, sharing his contagious smile with everyone he met. He had many hobbies, but his passion was spending time with his grandchildren and being a part-time lumberjack. Joe loved his annual fishing trip to Canada with his sons and friends. His family meant the world to him.
Joe is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife, Audrey; children, Cameron Veltman, Adam Veltman, Amber (Eric) Fare; grandchildren, Yogi, Zion, Annette, Hunter, Addie, Tenley, Grace and Carter; brothers, Steve (Sandy) Veltman and Dave (Francis) Veltman; sister, Marcia (Ted) Jeske; special father and mother-in-law, Bob “Mr. Z” and Ruth Zaverl; brothers and sisters in-law, Mary (Phil) Brown, Roger (Gina) Zaverl, Rhonda (Kris) Golden, Bobby (Mandi) Zaverl and Sharon Veltman. Joe is also survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Barbara; brothers, Mark Veltman, Brian Veltman and Gary Veltman.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 2990 W. Woodrow Rd., Shelby, Michigan 49455. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m., Monday, July 17, 2023 at Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Avenue, Shelby, Michigan 49455.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in honor of our lumberjack Joe or memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Valley Care Fund, PO Box 451 Hart, MI 49420, www.crystalvalleycarefund.org.
Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.