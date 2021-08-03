Josephine Arlene Dodge
Mears
Josephine Arlene Dodge, 85, of Mears, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at her home. She was born Dec. 25, 1935 in Lansing, the daughter of Nicholas and Julia (Spagnuolo) Caruso.
Arlene worked with Michigan National Bank in Lansing from 1966-1992. She had many interests, including playing the piano, bowling, softball, playing golf on the Golden Sands Women’s Golf League, history and the outdoors, especially watching wildlife and gardening. Arlene previously was a den mother with the Cub Scouts, and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Shelby. She was a member and actively involved with many aspects of St. Gregory Catholic Church in Hart, including volunteering with the Bread of Life Food Pantry. Arlene was also a proud breast cancer survivor who enjoyed participating in many Susan G. Komen walks.
Arlene was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed by them.
Arlene is survived by her children, Jim and Nancy Bunker, Linda and Everett Scott, Pam and Dave Guernsey, Rick and Tammie Bunker and Lisa and Dale Bray; grandchildren, Heidi and Jake, Angela, Dora, Bill and Jen, Robert, Elizabeth and Aaron, James and Michelle, Mike and Angela, Richard, Erin and James, and Rachel and Joel; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Dr. Joseph and Helen Caruso; sister-in-law, Pat Caruso; and many nieces and nephews.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 24 years, Edward M. Dodge Jr.; brother, Frank Caruso; and sister-in-law, Marge Bundenthal.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon, Friday, Aug. 6, at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., Hart, with Rev. Daniel Schumaker presiding. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. until time of services. A luncheon will follow. Private interment will be in DeepDale Memorial Gardens in Lansing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bread of Life Food Pantry.
