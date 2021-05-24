Joshua Gutierrez
Shelby
On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Joshua Gutierrez, 22, of Shelby, proud loving father to Katrina Rose Gutierrez, passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born Oct. 6, 1998, in Shelby, the son of Armando Sr. and Paula (Ramirez) Gutierrez.
Josh was an impeccable son, boyfriend, brother, nephew, uncle and grandson. Above all, his biggest success was becoming an outstanding father and settling into his family life. Though he faced many obstacles, nothing could stand in the way of achieving his goals. He was a fighter, a go-getter; his efforts and dedication made him the hardworking man so many grew to love. He enjoyed nature and working on cars; he was truly a jack of all trades. Any spare time was spent with family and making new friends. Grilling out became a regular occurrence as he loved the outdoors. His infectious smile, radiant energy and unbreakable spirit reached several hearts, and for that, he will forever be missed.
Joshua is survived by his parents; six siblings; daughter; aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, nieces, nephews and significant other.
Joshua was preceded in death by his aunt and grandfather.
Funeral services will be conducted privately. Interment in Mount Hope Cemetery, Shelby.
Harris Funeral Home in Shelby is handling arrangements. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.