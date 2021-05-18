Joy R. Aebig
Joy R. Aebig, passed away at home Monday, May 17, 2021 on her 87th birthday. Joy was born in Benona Township May 17, 1934 to Harvey L. Gifford and Lena (Moschke) Gifford.
She graduated from Shelby High School and married Robert Aebig May 19, 1956. He preceded her in death March 7, 2004. Mrs. Aebig was a lifelong resident of the Shelby area.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Hart. Joy was employed as a teller at Shelby State Bank for five years before serving the area as an Avon representative for 23 years. She enjoyed camping and traveling and loved to make quilts for her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Michael R. (Kathryn) Aebig, Karen L. (Edward) Isley, James L. (Diane) Aebig and Timothy J. (Beth) Aebig; her grandchildren, Thomas (Audrey) Aebig, Molly (Michael) Giddings, Jillian (Hollis) Rockwell III, Bethany (Bill) Sweeney, Robert (Anna) Isley, Hannah Aebig and Ryan Aebig; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Orie, Harvey and Norman Gifford and Annabelle Field, Marie Heeg and Mabel Johnson.
Graveside services were scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, 2 p.m. at Mennonite Cemetery east of Shelby. Please consider the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420 as a memorial. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.