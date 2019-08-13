Joyce Eilene Jensen
Ludington
Joyce Eilene Jensen, 77, of Ludington, formerly of Hart, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. She was born Feb. 26, 1942 in Hart, the daughter of Alfred and Grace (Pettit) Carr.
Joyce worked as a nurse’s aide at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility for many years. She then earned her degree in accounting from West Shore College and began bookkeeping for several area businesses. Joyce later went to work for Experience Works where she retired from in 2007. In her spare time, Joyce enjoyed knitting, needlepoint and researching her family’s genealogy.
Joyce is survived by four children, Cindy Camargo of Ludington, Sue Thomas of North Carolina, David (Nellie Jo) Jensen of Tennessee and Christopher Jensen of Mt. Olive; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two2 brothers, Robert (Clione) Carr of Hart, and Charles (Leona) Carr of Hesperia; one sister, Alfreda Holden of Scottville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Richard Jensen; her sister, Dorla Bowers; and her infant sister, Georgina.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16 at the Elbridge Community Church. Interment in Elbridge Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.