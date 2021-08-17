Joyce H. Zaverl
Montague
Joyce H. Zaverl, 86, of Montague, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Joyce was born May 22, 1935 in Hart. She was raised in Elbridge Township and lived in Shelby for many years where she raised her children. Joyce moved to Hart for a few years before living in Montague since the late 1990s.
She kept an immaculate home, was a fabulous cook and also enjoyed going out to restaurants with family and friends. She was a hard worker, laboring in the farm fields. Joyce cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as her most precious gifts.
Joyce is survived by her son, Terry (Carol) Deneke; her son-in-law, Bob (Susan) Evans; grandchildren, Marcie Ross, Mitchel (Angel) Zaverl, Amanda (Mike) Gearhart, Lindsey Evans and Derek (Corey) Zaverl; great-grandchildren, Bently Conroy, Logan Newman, Kiera Newman, Hailey Zaverl, Oliver Hayes Smith, Aubrey Gearhart, Harper Johnson and Kayleigh Johnson; her sister, Elnora Machovsky, and her brother, Byron Purdy. Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Bradley Zaverl; daughter, Sally Evans; and son, Rodney Zaverl; her parents, Eugene Purdy and Etheleen Purdy Raider and several siblings.
A graveside service will be Saturday, Aug. 28, 2 p.m. at Hart Cemetery. Please consider the Newaygo County Compassion Home as a memorial. This is where Joyce spent her last days. The address is 20 S. Stewart Ave., Fremont, MI 49412. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.