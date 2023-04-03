Julia (Julie) Sanders
Julia (Julie) Sanders, born Aug. 16, 1936, passed peacefully with family by her side March 29, 2023.
Born in Hart, Mich. and graduating from Hart High School, she headed to Michigan State University where she received her BA in teaching. She continued her schooling in later years at Western Michigan University, earning her MA in the teaching of reading. Julie was a respected and beloved middle school and high school teacher for 28 years at Hamilton Community Schools. She was active in school events outside of her teaching responsibilities and remained a loyal Hawkeye fan and a Spartan throughout her life.
Julie was a devoted wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend, always placing others before herself. Her quiet manner and endless compassion were evident in all she did. She had many life-long friends and all who met her adored her. Her early years found her at AYF Camp Miniwanca on Stony Lake, which was very near to her family cottage. She participated in leadership roles at camp which helped prepare her for her teaching career.
Over the years she loved summers at the cottage and hosting the annual tubing weekend with relatives. She was an avid bridge player, loved to travel, enjoyed fabric arts and was a member of HASP. She and her late husband, Lyle, were active members of Zion Lutheran Church beginning in 1961.
Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle, of 50 years; a sister-in-law, Ellen Spires and three brothers-in-law, Paul Eddy, Roy Spires and Harold (Skip) Robbins. She is survived by her two sons, Jeff Sanders and Jon (Lori) Sanders; granddaughters, Kara (Ryan) Fisher and Kelli (Patrick) Foster; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Lois Eddy and Elaine Robbins; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday (April 15) at Zion Lutheran Church, 77 W. 32nd St. in Holland. A memorial visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday (April 14) at Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel, 188 W. 32nd St. in Holland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, Corewell Health Foundation – Cancer Program or Hospice of Holland. For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com