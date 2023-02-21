It is with heavy hearts that the family of Julie Ann (Kokx) Wadel announces her unexpected passing Feb. 15, 2023 at the age of 64. Julie was born Sept. 6, 1958, in Hart, the daughter of Hubert and Ruth (Alvesteffer) Kokx. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt and friend. She was kind to a fault, always putting others’ needs before her own, always accepting others for who they were. Julie’s smile set everyone around her at ease; a warm ray of sun on a frigid day.
In high school, Julie was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed cheerleading on the sidelines for Hart High School athletics where she met her husband, Rick. She explored the Upper Peninsula from Marquette to Pictured Rocks, rappelling down cliff sides while attending Northern Michigan University, before returning home to settle down with her high school sweetheart.
As vice-president of Wadel Stabilization Inc., she oversaw the growth of the company from being run from the dining room table to the successful operation it is today. In addition to being an integral part of that company, she was above all things a loving and devoted mother. No matter the demands work put on her, her family always came first. She was her family’s biggest supporter, comforter and companion. Anyone who found themselves under Julie Wadel’s roof felt at home. Although it was too brief, she loved her time as a grandmother. Julie was happiest when there was a baby in her arms. Her family loved her immensely. Her passing has left a hole in their hearts only the great love they bear for her can hope to fill.
Julie is survived by her loving family; her husband, Rick Wadel; her children, Jake Wadel, Ben (Rachael) Wadel, Kelly (Phillip) Prado, Jessica Wadel and Erika Wadel; her brothers, Dave (Pam) Kokx and Mark (Theresa) Kokx; her grandchildren, Charlotte, Laila, Trevor Wadel and Isla Prado; and many sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, with a luncheon immediately following at the Oceana Council on Aging, 4250 W. Tyler Rd., Hart. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at the funeral home.
There will be a time of sharing and remembrance Saturday during services. Please be prepared to share a memory during that time if you would like to do so.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.