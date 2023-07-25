Julie Mustard
Crystal Valley
On July 19, 2023, Julie Mustard, 89, of Crystal Valley, joined her beloved husband, Jack, in heaven only 18 days after his passing. Julie and Jack were married for 71 years and raised four children who were the pride and joy of Julie’s life. One could often hear her comment about what a beautiful family she had.
Julie’s encouragement and her ability to nurture were endearing characteristics. She was always ready to be a cheerleader for anyone who needed uplifting and a hug was quick to follow. Julie was a faithful prayer warrior. Because of these wonderful attributes and so many more, she will be sadly missed by her daughter, Kay Feole (Rich), daughter, Cheryl Susan (Will), and son, Dan Mustard (Linda). She extended her motherly love to Anders Bjorck, the Mustards’ foreign exchange student from Sweden, who also survives.
She carried her love for her family from generation to generation. With their hearts heavy, she leaves behind her grandchildren and their families, John Mustard (Starla), Tara Slayton (Jeff), Becca Stewart (Jason), Denae Scheidler (Wade), Nathaniel Susan (Sandie), Kristen Auchenbach (Zach), Kaycie Susan, Dean Feole (Jessica), Evan Mustard and Sean Mustard.
Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her son, Tim; her parents, Fred Rockcole and Alta (Otto) Engel; and her siblings, Wallace Rockcole, Clarence Rockcole, and Mary Grabinski.
Julie loved the Lord with all her heart. She shared her faith through her testimony at Lay Witness Missions, Bible studies and her church.
Julie was a talented artist and the many sketches she kept from high school are priceless to her family. Her children will remember with fondness the numerous
Christmas cards she painted. During her final weeks on earth, her love of drawing was rekindled when some of her great grandchildren were visiting and started sketching.
They asked her if she wanted to draw something. Dementia did not win. Her talent that was locked deep inside spilled onto pages and those sketches will be forever cherished.
After her children were grown, Julie worked for Huntington Bank for several years where she made lifelong friends.
Services were entrusted to Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 723 US HWY 27 N, Marshall, Michigan, 49068. A combined memorial service for Julie and Jack, celebrating their lives and their love story, will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 5, 2023,
at Sugar Ridge Church, 2012 E. Wilson Rd., Custer, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, Michigan, 49420 https://crystalvalleycarefund.org/index.php/donation/ or Oaklawn Hospice 13444
Preston Dr, Marshall, Michigan, 49068 https://oaklawnhospital.org/donate/. Also, please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, sign the guest book and leave messages for the family.
Julie and Jack are now forever in paradise. Julie’s heart is once again full.