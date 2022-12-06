Karen Rebecca Fraass
New Era
Mrs. Karen Rebecca Fraass, 45, of New Era, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 22, 1977, in Shelby, the daughter of Louis and Helen (Contreras) Cantu.
Karen was born and raised in Shelby, Mich.. After graduating from high school, she obtained a BA degree from Michigan State University to start her journey as an adult. While in Colorado, she met her current husband, John. Karen had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed being outdoors with her family and friends. Biking, hiking, and rafting were some of her favorite activities. She moved back to Michigan in 2010 to be closer to friends and family and earned a master’s degree from Western Michigan. Karen loved her church and community.
In 2019, Karen was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer, but she didn’t let that battle slow her down. She maintained a positive attitude throughout her fight against cancer. She kept God at the center of her life and was grateful for the time she had with friends and family.
Karen is survived by her husband, John; children, Griffin, Abigail and Lincoln Fraass; her parents, Helen and Louis Cantu; brothers, Louis (Tammy) and Robert (Tommie) Cantu.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Shelby Road Baptist Church, 4066 W. Shelby Road, Shelby, Michigan 49455, with Pastor Steve Lister officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm, Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Avenue, Shelby, Michigan 49455 and on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 10 am until the time of service at Shelby Road Baptist Church.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.