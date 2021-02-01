Katherine D. Brimmer
Shelby
Katherine D. Brimmer, 80, of Shelby, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 in Shelby. She was born Jan. 28, 1941 in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Darwin and Alice (MacIntosh) Maynard. Katherine lived in Marne until the age of 16 when she moved to Oceana County.
She worked at Oceana Canning Company in Shelby and Stokleys in Hart. She had also worked as a caregiver, babysitter and picked asparagus. She married Wayne Brimmer, Sr. Aug. 19, 1960. He preceded her in death in 2019. Mrs. Brimmer enjoyed cooking, crocheting, watching her grandchildren and reading. She also loved to grow flowers.
She is survived by her children, Wayne Benkert (and husband, Edward), Michael (Veronica) Brimmer, Rebekkah (Leroy) Wentzloff, Marvin Brimmer, Steve (Melanie) Brimmer, David Brimmer and Jeanne Hitts; her brother, Chuck (Carole) Maynard; sisters, Carol Laugavitz, Georgia Coulier and Maxine (Bruce) Snoap; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and six step-grandchildren. Besides her husband, Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Robert, Russell, Mike and Tom Maynard; and sisters, Geraldine Laugavitz, Ina Coulier and Alice Scheunemen.
Visitation was Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. Her son, Pastor Michael Brimmer will officiate. Interment in Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby in the spring. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.