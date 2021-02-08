Kathleen ‘Kaye’ Audrey Moore
New Era
Kathleen “Kaye” Audrey Moore, 90, of New Era, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at home. She was born Feb. 16, 1930 in Muskegon to William and Beulah (Flanery) Dake. Kaye was raised in Lodi, Mich. and Muskegon.
She married Ralph Moore July 20, 1946. Upon their marriage, they lived in Bellaire. They also lived in Dalton Township, Muskegon County before moving to Colorado for a brief time. They returned to this area, residing in New Era since 1968. Kaye was a care provider in her home for 16 years before retirement. Ralph passed away June 18, 2016. She loved to paint pictures and very much enjoyed spending time with her family. It was said that she was “always welcoming.” She liked writing songs and poetry, planting flowers and bird watching.
She is survived by her children, Sandra West, Joan (David) Sanderson and Jeff (Tonya) Moore; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; her brothers, Carl (Winnie) Dake, Franklin Levoy Dake and Fred (Joyce) Dake; her sister, Joyce (Willard) Calkins; and many friends that were considered family. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Ralph William Moore; sons, Phillip John Moore and Ralph Bernard Moore; sister, Shirley; a brother, Richard Dake; and twin brothers who died at birth.
Services for Mrs. Moore will be a later date, possibly in the spring. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.