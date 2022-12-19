Kathryn Joan Timmer
Mrs. Kathryn Joan Timmer, 81, went to be with her Lord Sunday morning, Dec.11, 2022. She was born in Muskegon March 18, 1941 to Derk and Stella (Vanderwall) Wagner. Kathy graduated from Muskegon High School in 1958 and formed lifelong friendships with the “Lunch Bunch.” On June 10, 1960 she married her high school sweetheart, Charles “Chuck” Timmer in Muskegon, and they had two children. Kathy enjoyed being social and was known to be the life of the party. Her warmth, charm, humor, kind heart and signature red lipstick will be forever treasured. She enjoyed traveling to South Pasadena, Fla. and spending time at their picturesque cottage in Pentwater, relaxing on the pontoon boat and soaking up the sun in the garden or at the beach. She laughed with her entire body, made everyone around her smile, and always had a joke on the tip of her tongue. Kathy enjoyed music and was able to play several instruments, including the saxophone, mouth harp, harmonica and even the spoons. Kathy loved sports cars and enjoyed driving her powder blue 1959 Triumph TR3A and 1974 sunshine yellow Volkswagen Beetle to the beach in Pentwater every day. She was a collector of many things and always had a new find to show off. Most importantly, Kathy was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Charles; children, David (Diana) Timmer and Kim (Todd) Bramer; grandchildren, Dylan Timmer, Davis (Annie) Timmer, Meghan (Kaleb Wyma) Kelly, Lindsey Bramer, Jordan Kelly, Ryan Bramer, Zoë Kelly; great-grandson, Dallas Timmer; brothers, Richard (Ann) Wagner and Randall (Linda) Wagner; siblings-in-law, Louise (Thom) Poel, Mary (Dave) Komosinski, Jan (Tom) Newmyer, Donna Timmer and Bill Jelier; many nieces, nephews, and best friends, Judy Zuidema and Joann Sikkenga. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Scott Wagner; and siblings-in-law, Marcia Jelier and Dale Timmer. Kathy loved her friends and family with her whole heart and made everyone feel important. She was genuine in every sense of the word and her playful soul will shine on.
According to Kathy’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her Life will be at their Pentwater cottage in the summer. Memorials in memory of Kathy may be directed to the Harbor Hospice Foundation or to Goodwill Industries of West Michigan. Arrangements by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 6291 Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49441. You may sign her online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
We would like to give a special thanks to “The Sisters”, Jan, Mary, and Louise for their constant kindness, love, and support.
“There are good ships and wood ships, and ships that sail the sea, but the best ships are friendships, may they always be!”