Kaylynn Marie McCann
Kaylynn Marie McCann, darling infant daughter of Andrew McCann and Kourtney West, was born still Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Kaylynn is survived by her parents; her siblings, Blake Riddell, Colton West, Riley McCann, Kenzley McCann and Jackson McCann; grandparents, Jeffrey and Debbie McCann, Sr. of Shelby; and Christina Marie and Rogg Cox of White Cloud; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kaylynn was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Lee West; great-grandmother, Charlotte Pulsipher; great-grandmother, Norma Jean West; and aunt, Shelly Burns.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, with Pastor Mark Looman officiating. Visitation was Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Following the funeral, a luncheon was from 3-6 p.m. at Dunes Express Inn & Suites, 2248 N. Comfort Dr., Hart.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.