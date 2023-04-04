Keith A. Wells
Pentwater
Keith A. Wells, 92, of Pentwater, Mich., passed away peacefully, March 30, 2023, surrounded by his family in Ann Arbor, Mich.
He was born to Merritt and Doris (Brimcomb) Wells in Montreal, Canada, March 17, 1931. After Keith was honorably discharged from the US Navy, he became a Detroit policeman where he met and married his wife, Jean (Pollands) Wells, who was the Detroit police commissioner’s secretary. Keith and Jean raised three daughters, Katherine, Barbara and Elizabeth. Most of his career was spent in police work as well as working as a licensed builder. Keith had a love for animals, especially dogs and always carried a supply of dog biscuits to share.
Keith was very active in his communities. He was a former city councilman and on the ZBA in both Pentwater, Mich. and South Lyon, Mich. He was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church, Pentwater, Mich.; and a lifetime member of the Masonic Temple Hart, Mich., Eldon L. Chadwick VFW Post 6017, Pentwater, Mich., and American Legion, Ludington, Mich.
He is survived by his three daughters, Katherine Wells (Livonia, Mich.), Barbara Wells (Howell, Mich.) and Elizabeth (Stefan) Pfile (South Lyon, Mich.) and doting Papa to his beloved granddaughters, Meghan and Lindsey Pfile. He was predeceased by his wife, Jean in 2008.
In lieu of a service or flowers, Keith would like everyone to honor him by taking the time to carry their kindness in the world. He would like his friends to complete an act of kindness to someone who may need a helping hand, spend time with someone you love or reaching out to those who may need your friendship. Funeral Arrangements by Generations Funeral & Cremation Services, Farmington Hills, Mich.