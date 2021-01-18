Ken Moschke
Ken Moschke, 71, long time resident of the White Lake area, passed away Jan. 10, 2021 in Holland, Mich. He was born May 16, 1949 in Shelby to Harold “Mike” and Ruth (Christensen) Moschke. Ken was a 1967 graduate of Hart High School. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict from 1969-1971. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medals during his Vietnam tour. He retired from Howmet Corporation and spent his retirement years living in Lecanto, Fla. and Montague, Mich.
Ken enjoyed traveling, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Mark Moschke; daughter, Michelle Moschke; and grandchildren, Kaylynn Moschke, Michael Moschke and Lauren Caris. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald Moschke.
A graveside service with military honors will be Saturday, May 1, 2 p.m. at Benona Township Cemetery. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby.