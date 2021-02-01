Kenneth B. Gray
Prescott Valley, Ariz.
Kenneth B. Gray, 84, of Prescott Valley, Ariz. passed away at home Saturday January 23, 2021 with his wife, two daughters and son-in-law at his side. After a long battle with Alzheimer’s/Parkinson’s Dementia Disease, and on Hospice, he’s no longer suffering.
Kenneth was born Jan. 4, 1937 to Zelmer and Evelyn Gray in Detroit, Mich. After graduating from Hart High School, he went on to join the United States Army and served in Korea.
After returning home from Korea, Ken worked on the railroad in Detroit and eventually met the love of his life, Darlene Near of Shelby, Mich. They wed in 1959, going on to have five children, Paul Gray, Pamela Egan, Cathy Young, Kim McGhan and Wendy Richman.
Ken was a loyal man with quiet strength determined to provide for his family and give them the best life he could. His family meant more to him than anything, and Darlene was his world. Ken was always a hard worker and unable to sit idle. He loved traveling across country in the RV, visiting family, hanging out with friends, working in a garden, driving a John Deere and listening to country western music.
Ken was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. In addition to his wife Darlene, Ken is survived by his son, Paul (Rhonda) Gray; daughters Pamela (Patrick) Egan, Cathy Young, Kim (Jeff) McGhan and Wendy (Randall) Richman; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Ken will be extremely missed as will his smile, his humor and his presence.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life later in the year and requests that in lieu of flowers and plants to please make a donation via check to the hospice that provided excellent care for him at his daughter’s home in Prescott Valley. The name and address are provided below:
Maggie’s Hospice
In Loving Memory of Kenneth Gray
306 N. Virginia St.
Prescott, AZ 86301
On envelope and check memo line
If you prefer to make an electronic donation to Maggie’s Hospice please use my Venmo account:
@Wendy-Richman-1
and reference;
In Memory of Kenneth Gray for Maggie’s Hospice or reference the American Cancer Society as that was close to my Dad’s heart. All donations will be accumulated and dispersed in lump sums in Kenneth Gray’s name to the appropriate organization.