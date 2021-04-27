Kim Kelly Lamb
Ludington
Kim Kelly Lamb, 59, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was born Feb. 19, 1962 in Hart, the son of Donald and Verna (Daggett) Lamb.
Kim was a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, volunteer with the American Red Cross and former member of the Pentwater Fire Department. He enjoyed listening to the scanner and operating ham radios.
Kim is survived by his son, CJ Lamb; brothers, Donald (Kim) Lamb and Charles (Juanita) Lamb; and many nieces and nephews.
Kim was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dustin Lamb; and brother, Steve Lamb.
Interment will be in Pentwater Township Cemetery, and services will be at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.