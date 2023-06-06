Kim Marie
Patrick
Ludington
Kim Marie Patrick, 64, of Ludington, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023 at Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids. She was born Sept. 30, 1958 in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Raymond and Jacqueline (McIsaac) Mull.
A true “free spirit,” Kim loved camping, traveling and being out in the sunshine. She enjoyed entertaining and even looked forward to the prepping that went with it. Kim also enjoyed collecting pigs, which she had done for many years. Most of all, Kim loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
On Aug. 31, 1990 in Hart, Kim married Fred Arthur Patrick, who survives her. She is also survived by her stepson, Mitch (Andrea) Patrick of Conklin; two grandsons, Carter and Chase; her brothers, Bruce (Bobbi) Mull, Scott (Beth) Mull, Mark Mull and Mike (Lisa) Mull; her sister, Debra (Brian) Demmel; and several nieces and nephews.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Kim’s life will be in September.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.