Larry Harold Fox
New Era
Larry Harold Fox, 78, of New Era, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 following a long battle with a debilitating illness. He was born Nov. 5, 1942 in Shelby, the son of Harold and Violet (Ladegast) Fox.
Larry lived in Oceana County all of his life. He graduated from Shelby High School and worked as a fruit and dairy farmer. He also worked for Beckman Brothers until retiring in 2009. Larry enjoyed airplanes and had his private pilot’s license for many years. He also enjoyed tending to his large garden which grew into a family project.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Karmen (Walter) Kraft of New Era, Nancy (Heidi Vaughan) Fox of Eastham, Mass. and Karen (Tom) Peterson of Shelby; his beagle, Barney; four grandchildren, Chad (Lacey) Yates, Kirk Kraft, Samantha Peterson and Jacob Peterson; four great-grandchildren, Hailey Kraft, Hannah Kraft, Heidi Kraft and Lucas Kraft; his brother, Lee (Leslie) Fox of Shelby; his sister, Konnie (Bill Chase) Fox of Belchertown, Mass.; four nephews; and one niece.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Violet Fox.
Due to current COVID 19 restrictions, private services will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of Michigan or the Muskegon Humane Society.
The Harris Funeral Home in Shelby is in charge of arrangements.