Larry J. Maynard, 75 of Hesperia, formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility in Hart. Larry was born Oct. 19, 1945 in Fremont to John Edward and Jean (Armstrong) Maynard and graduated from Hesperia High School in 1964. Larry joined the United States Navy after graduation and served during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Arlington until his honorable discharge and then settled in Erie, Pa. Larry returned to the Hesperia area in 1993 and enjoyed gardening roses, watching movies, traveling, playing chess and bingo and bowling in his younger years. Larry had been a electrical mechanic engineer for General Electric for many years until his retirement, was a member of the Hesperia United Methodist Church and was a longtime Detroit Tigers baseball fan.
Larry is survived by his sons, Robert Maynard of Erie, Pa.; Stephen Maynard of Erie, Pa.; his sisters, Dawn (Robert) Haase of Hesperia; Ruby Lavin of Fremont; several nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by two sons, John Maynard and Anthony Maynard; his parents, John and Jean Maynard; his brother-in-law, Viljo “Bill” Lavin.
Visitation is set for Friday, June 18, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at the Hesperia United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be Friday, June 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Hesperia United Methodist Church 187 E. South Ave., Hesperia. Internment in East Hesperia Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hesperia United Methodist Church. Friends may send a condolence, share a memory or share a picture with the Maynard family online at www.crandellfh.com Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel. 231-924-0800.