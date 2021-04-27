Laura Ann (VandenBosch) Lee
Muskegon
Laura Ann (VandenBosch) Lee, 68, of Muskegon, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her home after an extended illness. She was born May 25, 1952 in Muskegon, the daughter of Lawrence and Judith (Payne) VandenBosch.
Laura graduated from Shelby High School and married Jerry D. Lee in March of 1972. Laura worked hard all her life, including at TempoTech, Hansen Foods and The Belly Up Bar. She was proud that later in life she completed her RN degree, and used that credential while working at Oceana County Medical Care Facility.
Laura was an amazing cook and baker. Her generosity extended to her many friends, the fortunate beneficiaries of her meals, homemade cheesecake and delicious pies. A gifted textile-artist, Laura was skilled at piecing and hand-quilting, and she completed numerous quilts. She was very resourceful and handy, turning discarded items into treasures and accomplishing innovative woodworking and home fix-it projects to make her house a home. Laura loved being outdoors. On most days you could find her gardening or working in her yard.
Laura is survived by two daughters, Angela (Michael) Sirotko of Fruitport and Jeri Lynn (William) Cook of Muskegon; grandsons, Nicholas Sirotko, Nathaniel Sirotko, Noah Sirotko, and Cohen Cook; siblings, Paulette (Tony) Zoulek, Jeanette (John) Correa, Connie Terrhegan, Teresa (Mark) Armon, Sheila (Kyle) Hardin, Larry (Kim) VandenBosch, Darlene (Shawn) Storm, Dennis (Rosie) VandenBosch and Charles Cates; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Rosetta Gomez.
Memorial services (with appropriate social distancing) will be at 3:30 p.m., May 23, 2021 at Rycenga Park, Pavilion #1, 16401 W. Fruitport Rd., Spring Lake.
The Harris Funeral Home in Shelby is handling arrangements.