LaVerle E. Greiner
Hart
Mrs. LaVerle E. Greiner, 98, of Hart, passed away Nov. 7, 2020. She was born in Hart Oct. 11, 1922 to Walter and Ella (Howard) Lathrop. After graduating from Hart High School, she attended Oceana County Normal and then taught school before she was married.
On June 17, 1943 she married Harold A. Greiner from Hart at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Weare. Harold preceded her in death Nov. 3, 1999. They were married for 56 years. She was a loving wife and mother. She often remarked how blessed she was to have had such a good family and friends.
She farmed with her husband on the homestead of Harold’s grandparents, and there they raised seven children. She worked at Michigan Freeze Pack in Hart for a number of years after her children were raised. She was fond of birds. She loved poems and she could recite many from memory. She had a special appreciation for wildflowers.
LaVerle attended St. Josephs Catholic Church in Weare and was a member of the Altar Society. She had a strong faith in God which she and Harold instilled upon their children.
Mrs. Greiner is survived by seven children, David (Dawn, deceased) Greiner, Matthew (Mary Ann) Greiner, Kenneth (Barbara) Greiner, Linda (Terry) Dykema, Gary (Rosemary) Greiner, Allen Greiner and Leon (Carol) Greiner; 18 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Her siblings are Evelyn VanAgtmael (George deceased), Barbara (Everett) Greiner (both deceased), Marguerite (Max, deceased) Fitzsimmons, Maudie Burrington (deceased) and Edward (deceased) Evelyn Lathrop; and her sister-in-law on her husband’s side, Virginia Dennert. Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents and lost one child at birth, Anthony Greiner.
Due to COVID-19 concerns there will be no visitation and a private funeral mass will be at St. Josephs Catholic Church. Please consider St Josephs Catholic Church, 2380 W. Jackson Rd., Hart, MI 49420 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.