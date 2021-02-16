Leolah Hope Boundy
Crystal Valley
Leolah Hope Boundy, 93, of Crystal Valley, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at Oceana Medical Care Facility. She was born July 11, 1927 in Crystal Valley, the daughter of Clarence and Bessie (Davis) Ruggles.
Leolah graduated from Hart High School in the Class of 1945. She was a very talented seamstress and upholsterer, working out of her home for many years. She also taught sewing for several years for the 4-H and was an amazing quilter. Leolah was a life-long member of the Crystal Valley United Methodist Church where she had been active in the Women’s Group and taught Sunday School.
In her spare time, Leolah enjoyed going camping and square dancing with the Melody Mates. She was also an avid Scrabble player, playing well into her 80s. Most of all, Leolah loved taking care of and spending time with her family, all of whom loved her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls.
Leolah is survived by her children, Cheryl Nowak of Grand Haven, Douglas (Sandra) Boundy of Hart, Sandra (Charles) Fritz of Lake Ann and Scott (Lynn) Boundy of Hart; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
On Aug. 26, 1945 at Crystal Valley United Methodist Church, Leolah married Charles “Gene” Boundy who preceded her in death in 1997. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Opal Pulsifer and Eliene Cloud; her brother, Clarence “Lewis” Ruggles; and her son-in-law, Charles Nowak.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, from 5-7 p.m., with adherence to Covid-19 spacing restrictions at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel. Graveside services will be in the spring at Mt. Ulysses Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Valley United Methodist Church or the Crystal Valley Care Fund.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.