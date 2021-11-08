Leon ‘Lee’ John Stanek, Sr.
Shelby
Leon “Lee” John Stanek Sr., 76 of Shelby, Mich., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at Mercy Health Partners in Muskegon. Lee was born March 28, 1945 in Detroit, Mich. to Leon Stanek (deceased) and Stella Stanek (deceased).
Lee graduated from Redford High School in 1964. He married the love of his life, Louise Stanek (Naragon), in 1968. This year, they celebrated 52 years of marriage. In 1988, Lee and family moved to Shelby, Mich. to be near the place that has always held a special spot in his heart, the Silver Lake Sand Dunes. His lifelong career as a resilient carpet installer was extremely hard work. However, if he wasn’t working, he was spending quality time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He was known to love his Corvette and spent many weekends at car shows, making fanatistic memories with his grandkids. If there was anyone who learned to take care, cherish and show pride in who or what you love, it was Lee. He inspired so many to be happy and love hard.
Lee is survived by his wife, Louise Stanek; his only sibling, Nancy Stanek; his nephew, Ryan Stanek; his children Leon Stanek Jr., Scot Stanek (spouse Candy and Kimberly Stanek; his grandchildren, LeAnna Stanek, Kayla Budd (spouse Jake), Kyle Stanek (spouse Meradith) and Paige Olinzock (spouse Zachary); his great-grandchildren, Jacob and Avery Budd, Grayson and Stella Woodworth, Colton Olinzock and Everlyn Stanek.
A memorial service will be at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby.