Liesa Kay Davila
Scottville
Liesa Kay Davila, 52, of Scottville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. She was born Oct. 30, 1968 in Detroit, the daughter of Joe and Linda (Jeffries) Davila.
Liesa was a free spirit who loved nature, crystals and rocks and caring for her plants. She also enjoyed crafting with metals, soaps, glass and anything she could turn into art. Liesa was a dedicated mom, grandma, sister, friend and confidant; and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Liesa is survived by her children, Brandon (Meika) Baron, Melissa Lewis, Kassandra Davila and Carmen Padron; daughter-in-law, Alicia Baron; brother, Jimmy Dodge; sister, Denise Davila; father, Joe Davila; 14 grandchildren; and one grandchild on the way.
Liesa was preceded in death by her mother, Linda; son, Louis Baron; and sister, Maria Mahoney.
A Celebration of Life, will be from 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Hart VFW Post 1329, 802 S. State St., Hart.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.