Linda Fay Bushnell Hebblewhite Hale passed Sept.26, 2022 in Covington, Wash. She was born March 30, 1948 in Portland, Ore.. Funeral Service, 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at Perl Funeral Home, 2100 Siskiyou Blvd, Medford, Ore.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Puget Sound Doberman Pinscher Club % Gail Hartley, treasurer 20901 SE 379TH ST Auburn , Wash. 98092.
To read of the fullness of her life and sign the online memorial guestbook please visit www.bonneywatson.com.