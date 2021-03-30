Linda Lou
Zoellner
Pentwater
Linda Lou Zoellner, 81, of Pentwater, Mich. passed away March 20, 2021 at Northwestern Medical Center in Huntley, ll. with her family at her side.
She was born Jan. 26, 1940 in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Otto and Viola (Jordan) Boden.
Linda is survived by her son William, (Christine) Zoellner; and her daughter Patty (Tom) Schallmoser, her grandchildren, Emma, Jenna and Melissa, and her grand-dogs, Buzz, Woody and P’nut, and her nephews Gary, Tod, and Bryan.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Kenneth Zoellner, and her daughter, Susan Zoellner Paul; and her sister, Jean Harrell.
A private graveside service to be at the Pentwater Township Cemetery in Pentwater, Mich. later.
Arrangements entrusted to Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Algonquin, Ill. 847-458-1700.
