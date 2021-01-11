Lisa Kolb Sumner
Shelby
Lisa Kolb Sumner, 88, of Shelby, passed away at her home Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Lisa was born Sept. 9, 1932 in Vienna, Austria and came to the United States at the age of 7 when Hitler invaded Austria.
Her family lived in Detroit for a short time before settling in Grand Rapids. She became a naturalized citizen at the age of 12. Lisa attended South High School where she met the love of her life, Charles Arthur Sumner. While Chuck was in the Army, Lisa attended the University of Michigan and obtained a bachelor of science degree in physical therapy. Lisa and Chuck married Oct. 16, 1954. Shortly afterwards they moved to Grandville.
Lisa was a physical therapist for Grand Rapids Public Schools, retiring in 1988 after 25 years of service. The Sumners moved to their home on Lake Michigan upon retirement. She enjoyed reading, swimming, walking on the beach and living on Lake Michigan.
Mrs. Sumner is survived by her husband, Charles A. Sumner; and her children, Eric Edward Sumner and Heidi Helen (Sumner) Star. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eric and Helen (Lenatz) Kolb and her son, Scott Charles Sumner.
There will be no services for Mrs. Sumner. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.