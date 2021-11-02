Louis (Louie) L. Heykoop
New Era
Louis (Louie) L. Heykoop, 87, of New Era, Mich., went to his heavenly home Oct. 31, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. He was born in New Era, Nov. 13, 1933 to Leonard and Minnie (TenBrink) Heykoop. He served in the U.S. Army from April 1954 to April 1956 in Germany.
He married the love of his life, Donna Ackley, June 24, 1961. Louie was a member of Shelby Road Baptist Church where he served in Sunday School and as a deacon for many years. He retired as postmaster of New Era, after working 29 years with the United States Postal Service.
He went on to enjoy traveling with his wife and spending his winters at Alamo Palms Resort in Alamo, Texas, where he enjoyed playing pool, shuffleboard and cards.
Louis always said the greatest decision he ever made was to accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at age 17. He was well known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by all.
Louie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna (Ackley) Heykoop; his sister, Carol Wiers; his children, Daniel (Jodi) Heykoop, Kara (Steve) Ottman and daughter-in-law, Colleen Heykoop; seven grandchildren, Felicia Heykoop, Kaela Brower, Micah (Bethany) Heykoop, Morgan (Jake) McLouth, Stephen (Emma) Ottman and Hannah Heykoop; and four great-grandchildren, Max Cubillos, Landon Brower, Lexi Brower and Tessa Ottman. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Gerald (Betty) Heykoop; sister, Wilma (Chuck) Vannette; and granddaughter, Tiffany Ottman.
Visitation is Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. at Shelby Road Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations go to Moody Bible Institute or Shelby Road Baptist Church Missionary Fund. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.