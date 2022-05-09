Louise C. Hoffman
Shelby
Louise C. Hoffman, 86, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Muskegon, Mich. She was born May 22, 1935 on the family farm in Claybanks Township, the daughter of Frank and Catherine (Schiller) Geisler.
Louise was a lifelong resident of Oceana County. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1954. Louise married Jack Hoffman Nov. 28,1964.
Louise shared her love of gardening with her granddaughters, enjoyed sewing and making woodcrafts. She was a longtime member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Hart where she was active in the Ladies Guild. She also enjoyed playing cards with her granddaughters.
Louise is survived by: her daughters, Tammy (Rick) Longoria of Midland and Lori Hoffman of Shelby; granddaughters, Katie (Andrew) Bicigo of Saginaw and Emma Longoria of Midland; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Jack Hoffman; brothers, Francis, Albert and Clarence “Joe” Geisler.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2087 N. Water Rd, Hart MI 40420. Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
The Harris Funeral Home of Shelby is in charge of arrangements.