Lynnette L. James
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, Lynnette L. James peacefully passed away at the age of 53.
Lynn was born in Shelby, Mich. Sept. 8, 1969 to Roger and Lurene Studer. She grew up a hard worker who served as a mentor to many. Lynn started at the family farm, then attended West Shore Community College before becoming a substitute teacher while also volunteering at her church routinely.
For almost 14 years she shared her passion for the outdoors with her life partner. She enjoyed adventures fishing, mud bogging, road trips, dune rides and bird watching. She found joy in gardening even when she couldn’t distinguish the weeds from the flowers. She loved to be creative through crafting like sewing quilts for her kids and making her own dresses for their weddings. She enjoyed attending concerts for her favorite band Alabama. Her heart was full when she spent time with her church group and 4-H community. She was her children’s biggest fan and made their spouses feel like family from day one. She will be remembered for her tight hugs, infectious smile, unwavering faith and legendary fudge and Coca Cola cake.
Her kindness, strength, love and faith will carry on through her children, Amanda (Andrew) Parker, Jeremiah (Quinn) James, Whitney (Adam) Hoeker, Michael (Megan) James, Brooke (Michael) Michalko; her siblings, April (Brent) Folkema, Heidi (Jim) Dunn, Heather Studer; her father, Roger Studer; her spouse, Alan Wackernegel; daughter, Cassy Wackernegel, and six loving grandchildren.
Services were at noon Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at New Era Reformed Church, 4774 First St., New Era. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to noon. A luncheon followed.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to New Era Reformed Church.