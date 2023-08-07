Mae F. Muttart-Jibson
Mae F. Muttart-Jibson, 70, passed away June 27, 2023 due to a stroke. She was born May 20, 1953 in Shelby, Michigan to Alta Fern Marvin-Muttart and James Fedrick Muttart. Mae graduated from Shelby High School in 1972. She married Larry Jibson Nov. 23, 1979, and they moved to Houghton, Michigan. Larry became an engineer at Michigan Technological University. After Larry graduated, they moved to Chicago to work in engineering. Larry died in 2004, and Mae move to Michigan for about a year. She then moved to Wharton, Texas with her son, David. Mae resided in Wharton until death. Mae was very artistic and was a homemaker. She loved her son, David Jibson and her granddaughter, Rachel Muttart-Jibson who lives In Illinois. Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; mother Alta Fern Muttart; father James Fredrick Muttart; sisters, Alverna Dougherty-Bredbanner, Alice Dougherty Humphery; brothers, Robert Leroy Dougherty, Mavin Kenneth (Kinny) Dougherty, Robert Morris Muttart, Sr., Alfred Burton Muttart. She has one remaining sister, Dora E. Muttart of Gold Caynon, Arizona. Other remaining relatives include, son, David Jibson, granddaughter Rachel Muttart-Jibon, nieces and nephews and a common law husband, James Byney, Sr. and his family.
Plans are for a memorial next summer in Shelby, Michigan