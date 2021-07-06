Margaret ‘Peg’ Mitchell
Margaret “Peg” Mitchell, 90, of Montague and formerly of Shelby, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 in Grand Haven where she was a resident at MediLodge at the Shore Nursing Home. Peg was born Jan. 12, 1931, the daughter of Theodore and Gertrude (Forsyth) Hansen.
She came to Shelby as a child from Detroit. She graduated from Shelby High School and married Raymond Mitchell Aug. 17, 1953. He passed away in 2009. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Roberta “Bert” Wenk. Peg was employed at various area canning companies through the years. She lived in Shelby many years before moving to New Era briefly. She lived in Montague for approximately seven years.
Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Roger) Fessenden; grandchildren, Lisa (Joe) Ernst, Erin (Rod) Stevens, Theresa Fessenden, Tim (Tressa) Wenk and Shaina Hasty; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard Hansen.
Private family services will be at a later date. You may leave a message for the family athttp://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.