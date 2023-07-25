Maria Delgado
Hart
Maria Delgado, 88, of Hart, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 . She was born March 25, 1935, in Brownsville, Texas, the daughter of Alberto and Guadalupe (Mancha) Herrera.
Maria came to Michigan to live in Oceana County in 1959 from Arkansas. She married Juan Delgado, Jr. May 14,1960. Maria worked and retired from Gray & Company where she then joined in Juan’s travels as a self-employed semi-truck driver for J&M Delgado Trucking for the
next 10 years.
Maria is survived by her children, Sue Page (fiancé, Bryan James), Juan (Patti) Delgado III, Carmen (Carlos) Garcia of Hart and Robert Delgado (fiancé, Kendra Unger) of Shelby; grandchildren, Derek (Corey) Zaverl, Vanessa Schattenberg, Christina Delgado, Michael Cruz, Natalie Garcia, Carlitos Garcia, Kayla Delgado and Olivia Martinez; and great-grandchildren, Tyson Schattenberg, Cole Zaverl, Silas Belinger, Kingston Green and Natalie Gonzalez.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Delgado Jr.; parents, Alberto and Guadalupe Herrera; sisters, Cresencia Herrera and Modesta Partida; and brothers, Celestino Herrera, Amado Vega, Julian Herrera and Alberto Herrera.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Harris Funeral Home, 267 N. Michigan Ave., Shelby, Michigan, 49455, with Rev. Phillip Sliwinski presiding. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Harris Funeral Home, with a praying of the Rosary at 7 p.m. and Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shelby, following the services. A luncheon for family and friends will be at Sue’s house immediately after the interment.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is handling arrangements.