Marian Elizabeth Eschman
Marian Elizabeth Eschman, 86, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. She was born Feb. 9, 1937 to Dorothy and Stephen Kokx and was raised in Muskegon, Michigan by her mother and step-father, Bert Hawkins, spending time at the family farm in Crystal Valley, Michigan. On April 11, 1953, she married William “Bill” Cecil Eschman. By 1962, they had settled in Shelby, Michigan with their six children. Marian enjoyed watching Westerns on TV with Bill and always had a puzzle going on the table. She was also proud of the work she did at Shelby Hospital as a nurse’s aide. The family would like to thank the staff for their exceptional care of Marian while she was at the Harbor Hospice Poppen House. She will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include children, Wanda (Gary) England, Barabra (John) Sherman, Ricky Eschman and Richard (Mary) Eschman; grandchildren, Shawn (John) Sobczak, Jerrod England, Debbara (Art) Vela, Kenneth Eschman, Adam Eschman, Britany (James) Mollitor, Nikki Eschman, Denny Eschman, Sherrie (Jack) Barnes, Cody Eschman, Tonia Eschman, Michael (Tabitha) Kelch, Richard Eschman Jr. & Jacob Smallegan; Siblings, Jean VanRaalte, Carol Stanage, Helen (Jim) Parker, Linda Dodge, Laura Vos, Cheryl (Darrell) Fessenden, Dennis Hawkins, Debi Hallberg, Daniel “Bo” (Brenda) Hawkins and Cindy (Steve) Vinke; numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Bert Hawkins, husband, Bill Eschman; grandson, Ricky Eschman Jr.; and siblings, Joe Kokx, Delbert Hawkins, David Hawkins, Rose Sines and Karen Hawkins.
A memorial service was Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church — Muskegon with Rev. Scott Paul-Bonham officiating. Interment in Mt. Hope Cemetery.