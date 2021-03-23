Marie E. Fitzpatrick
Hart
Marie E. Fitzpatrick, 82, of Hart, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 20, 2021 at home. She was born Dec. 23, 1938 in Hart to Isadore and Evelyn (Kokx) Greiner. Marie graduated from Hart High School. She married Gary Fitzpatrick July 21, 1962. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Weare.
She was a caring person with a big heart, and she was a hard worker. Her favorite times were spent with her grandkids and great-grandkids whom she truly loved and adored. They will always remember her love and big hugs. She was a friend to all and will be clearly missed by those lucky enough to have been blessed by her friendship. Marie loved gardening and baking and was very active in the St. Joseph Parish where she volunteered her time at luncheons.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; her children, Duane Fitzpatrick and Doreen Herrygers (and Mike Foster); grandchildren, Sam (Zac) Samuels, Nate Butcher, Josh (Megan) Herrygers and Jenny Herrygers; great-grandchildren, Colton and Stella Samuels; her sister, Nancy Hertel. She will also be sadly missed by her golden retriever, Miss Molly. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Dawn Fitzpatrick; and her brother, Larry Greiner.
Private family services are planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Altar Society, 2380 W. Jackson Rd., Hart, MI 49420. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.