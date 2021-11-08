Marie Gale
Hart
Marie Gale, of Hart, passed away on her 95th birthday, Nov. 4, 2021. She was born in Chicago, Ill., and grew up in Hart on the family farm. She met Erwin, and they married in 1947. They were married for 59 years, during which time they raised five children, and grew a two gas-pump store into a community grocery store. Along with helping at the store and being a great homemaker, Marie enjoyed time working in her flower beds. Marie and Erwin belonged to the Melody Mate Square Dancers for many years, and went on many trips to other countries and much of the United States.
Marie lived a very full life, and the family wants to thank Cherry Blossom for the loving care they gave to her while she was there.
Marie is survived by five children, Beverly and Harold Woodrum, Dennis and Cheryl Gale, Susan Mull, Carolyn and David Johnson, Judy and Quint Thocher; 12 grandchildren, Jason Fatseas, Heather Youmans, Crystal and Steve Riley, Gregory and Faye Gale, Katie Dietz, Sarah and Oscar Esquivel, Ryan and Sandra Johnson, Heidi and Nicholas Brouwer, Darin and Katelyn Johnson, Courtney and Mike Veltman and Benjamin and Angela Thocher; and 23 great-grandchildren (with the 24th due in December.)
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Erwin; mother, Katie Zalis; and sister, Betty Schrock.
Cremation has taken place and family graveside services will be at a later date in Hart Cemetery.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.