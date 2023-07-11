Marilyn Jayne Carter
Hart
Marilyn Jayne Carter, 80, of Hart, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023 at her home. She was born on Aug. 21, 1942 in Pontiac, Michigan to Loren E. & E. Jeanette (Davis) Kelly.
Marilyn graduated from Eastern Michigan University with her LPN degree. She was the chief cook and bookkeeper for the family farm, and then went back to work at Pine Medical in Fremont until her retirement. Marilyn enjoyed knitting, sewing, shopping and spending time with her family and friends. She attended Ferry United Methodist Church until it closed in April of 2020.
Marilyn married Joseph “Joe” Dale Carter in 1963, and he preceded her in death Oct. 7, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her son, Gregg Loren Carter; grandson, Dallas Dale Carter; great-granddaughter, Hope Carter; by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Emory “Bus” and Bertie Carter; brother, Tom Kelly; and by her brother-in-law, Clayton Carter. Marilyn is survived by her sons, Charlie (Jennie) Carter of Grant, Andy (Betty) Carter of Hart; grandchildren: Colleen Carter of Grant, Joe Carter of McBain, Kenton (Wendy) Carter of Lake Ann, Andrew & Brooklyn Carter of Hart; great-grandchildren, Allie, Olivia, Wesley, Emory, Austin, and Remi Carter; sisters-in-law: Connie Kelly, Kay (Joe) Hayward, and Karen Kasankiewicz; and by several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Hesperia United Methodist Church with Pastor Ben Lester officiating. There will also be a time of visiting with the family at the church from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will be in West Hesperia Cemetery. Suggested Memorial: Hesperia United Methodist Church. You can sign the online guest book at www.kroeze-wolffis.com. Arrangements are by Kroeze-Wolffis Funeral Home, Inc. of Fremont.