Mario Rodriguez
Shelby
Mario Rodriguez, of Shelby passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Mario was born Dec. 6, 1963 to Rosa and Manuel Rodriguez in Shelby, Mich. where he spent all of his life.
Mario liked family cookouts and enjoyed swimming in Lake Michigan. Mario had a position with Progressions Work Center where he worked delivering the newspaper. He would stop to talk to anyone that would listen.
He was a happy man, loved life, loved his community and especially loved his dog, Chucho.
Mario is survived by and will be fondly remembered by his mother, Rosa Gonzales; his three sisters, Thelma Ruiz, Rosa Rodriguez and Lorena (Rodriguez) Rodriguez; brother-in-law, Pablo Rodriguez; three nephews, Manuel Rodriguez, Jaime Rodriguez and Alejandro Rodriguez; and a huge wonderful family with countless aunts, uncles and hundreds of cousins.
Mario was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Rodriguez, Jr.; a younger brother, Jaime Rodriguez; brother, Angel Rodriguez and brother, Victor Rodriguez.
There will be no services. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.