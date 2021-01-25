Marjorie A. Brown
Marjorie Ann Brown, 92, went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, Jan. 24, 2021. She passed away at home with her family at her side.
Marjorie was born July 2, 1928, in Flint, Mich., the oldest child of Donald and Irene Smith. She grew up in Ferndale, Mich., and was salutatorian of her graduating class at Ferndale High School.
Marjorie met her husband, Malcolm, while they were both students at the University of Michigan where she graduated with a bachelor of science in education. They were married Aug. 26, 1950. They later would serve churches in Carteret, N.J., Ann Arbor, Mich., and Mt Pleasant, Mich. In Mt. Pleasant, they served for many years at First Presbyterian and later as foundational members of Mt. Pleasant Community Church where Malcolm was called to be the first pastor. Marjorie loved to serve the Lord as a pastor’s wife. After retirement, they moved to New Era, Mich. where for many years they continued to support the churches of Oceana County.
Marjorie enjoyed life and pursued many interests. She loved working with children and was a nursery school teacher at Zion Lutheran in Mt. Pleasant for many years. Her pursuits included pottery, gardening, quilting, photography, growing African violets and participating in Bible studies. Her family has fond memories of summer vacations which were often spent near Michigan lakes and that were filled with swimming, laughter and enjoying the Sunfish sailboat. Marjorie enjoyed sailing and continued to participate in the activity well into her 80s. Her children remember her as a loving mother, a great cook and a consistent pillar of the family that pointed us toward Jesus.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm, in 2018; and her son-in-law, John Charles Tousley. She is survived by her sisters, Lois Lundell of Rockport, Mass. and Fran Hocking of Redford, Mich.; children Stuart Brown (Carol) of Midland, Debbie Wallin (Dean) of Mt. Pleasant, Sandy Tousley of Mt. Pleasant and Lisa Malveaux (Greg) of Hampstead, Md; seven grandchildren, Matt, Tim, and Jeff Brown, Bret Wallin, Bethany Florek, Megan Nollet and Gabriel Malveaux; as well as five great-grandchildren, Mila, Skyler, Lucy, Wendy and Quinn.
A public visitation for family and friends will be at Clark Family Funeral Chapel from 2-5 p.m. Friday, Jan.29. Due to current pandemic restrictions on funeral attendance, the funeral service will be private. Pastor Wally Hostetter will officiate. Friends are invited to attend the services via a live broadcast at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, by visiting the webcasting link at Marjorie’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Interment will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Gifts in memory of Marjorie may be sent to Mt. Pleasant Community Church and designated in Marjorie’s memory for the Deacon Fund.
