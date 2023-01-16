Marjorie Grace (Gilbert) Rudnick
Marjorie Grace (Gilbert) Rudnick, 84, joined our Lord in Heaven Jan. 9, 2023, at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital surrounded by loved ones. She was born March 30, 1938, in Elbridge Township, the daughter of Lester and Lulu (Monroe) Gilbert.
Marjorie ran daycare out of her home in Norton Shores for over 20 years, while occasionally working in the cafeterias at Mona Shores School District. She loved to crochet baby items, blankets and other crafts like artex painting and beading.
Marjorie enjoyed camping with her husband, Robert, and children. She was a member of Hart Wesleyan Church, did daily Bible study and read through her Bible four times.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Robert Rudnick, Jr., Edward Rudnick, Ernest (Minna) Rudnick and Judy Carpenter (Fiancée Jesse Rutowski); 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucille Howe, Alice Garboskee, Maxine Young and Helen (Jim) Garvey; brothers, Ernest Gilbert, James Gilbert and Robert (Mary) Gilbert; brother-in-law, Joe Rudnick; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Lulu; husband, Robert Rudnick, Sr. daughter, Roberta (David) Padron; six grandchildren; three brothers; one sister; and father- and mother-in-law.
Funeral services will be at noon, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Hart Wesleyan Church, 3757 W. Polk Rd., Hart. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart and Friday, from 11 a.m. until time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com