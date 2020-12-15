Marjorie Louise ‘Marge’ Greiner
Hart
Marjorie Louise “Marge” Greiner, 88, of Hart, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at her home with family. She was born Sept. 5, 1932 in Hart, the daughter of Herbert and Lucille (Hasty) Hawley.
Marge graduated from Hart High School Class of 1950. On April 24, 1954, she married Eldon Thomas Greiner at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Together they lived and farmed in Weare/Crystal before moving to Hart. Marge and her family were avid skiers. Later they took up golf and were on various couples leagues locally and in Florida. They shared their passion for golf with each generation, and Grandma Marge was actively on the course with her great-grandkids this past summer.
Marge is survived by her daughters, Jane Greiner and Janet (Karl) Larson; grandchildren, Michael Greiner, Andrew Greiner, Travis (Lori) Johnson, Tara (Ryan) Propst and Cody (Heidi) Larson; great-grandchildren, Myca Johnson, Rhet Johnson, Neve Johnson, Fern Johnson, Levi Larson and Linnea Larson; sister, Ginny McClennan; brother, John (Sandy) Hawley; in-laws, DJ Marten, Gerald “Bud” Greiner, Vonnie Greiner, Bev Rasch and Pat (Leo) Rasch; many nieces and nephews; and many very special friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, Oct 23, 2014; her parents; son, Daniel Thomas Greiner; and many in-laws.
Through her strength and courage she is an inspiration to us all. She always made sure everyone else was OK. Marge will be deeply missed by those who knew and cared for her.
In accordance with Marge’s wishes, she will be interred in Hart Cemetery with her husband in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.