Mark A. Miller
Kalamazoo
Mark A. Miller, 46, of Kalamazoo, Mich., passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the age of 46. Mark was born Aug. 30,1974 in Shelby, Mich. to Charles Miller and Denise (Loughridge) McClearnan and grew up in Hesperia, Mich. Mark worked as a certified nurse assistant for Rose Arbor Hospice and many nursing homes. He enjoyed listening to his patient’s life stories. He always gave 100 percent at every job he had and made friends wherever he went. He was a great baker and cook and enjoyed making people happy with these gifts. He was a great advocate for animals and loved his three dogs. Mark also had a therapy dog, Mariposa, that he would take to local nursing homes in Kalamazoo. These visits were enjoyed by the patients, and they looked forward to seeing Mark and Mariposa. He always said that animals didn’t disappoint like some people would. Mark was liked and loved by so many people. He will be sorely missed. Mark is survived by his brothers, Leon Miller, Randy Miller and Ron (Lisa) Miller. He is also survived by his nephews, Jon Miller, Chris (Mandy) Miller, Jared Miller and Brody Miller and his nieces, Ashley Miller, and Alyssa Miller. He will also be deeply missed by his special friends, Hans Taege and Jerry Vincent. A celebration of Mark’s life will be at a later date. To honor Mark’s love for animals please consider donations to LASSI, PO Box 160, Pentwater, MI 49449. Friends and family may share a condolence message online at www.joldersma-klein.com.