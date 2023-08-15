Mark J. Schindlbeck
Kingsbury Hill
Mark J. Schindlbeck, of Kingsbury Hill, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at Olean General Hospital following an illness.
Mark was born July 23, 1963 in Muskegon, Michigan and was the son of Donald Albert and Thelma Mae Batten Schindlbeck. In 1983, he married his first wife, and mother of his children, Linda A. M. Hooper. On Sept. 22, 1990, at the Scott Air Force Base, Illinois., he married his loving wife, Christine L. Wheeler, who survives.
In 1981, Mark enlisted in the United States Air Force. He received an associate degree in electronic systems technology from Community College of the Air Force. He served 11 years active duty, primarily as a tech controller and then as a communications procurement manager. He was stationed at RAF Croughton, England (2130th Comm Sq), Kadena AB, Okinawa (1962nd Comm Sq), and did two tours at HQ AFCC at Scott AFB, Illinois (Command Post and AFTCO). In 2006, he joined the 914th Comm Squadron at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. Time there included a deployment to Ali Al Salem AB, Kuwait (386th Expeditionary Comm Sq). He retired from the Reserves in 2015 as a tech sergeant.
Mark worked as a bus driver for Franklinville Central School for more than 20 years. He also owned and operated Schindlbeck Farms. Mark was happiest at work on his farm. He enjoyed growing fruits and vegetables from an early age, and graduated from Shelby High School in West Michigan, where his experiences in the FFA gave him a life-long love of farming. He was an active member of the REAP board which ran the farmers’ markets where he sold his produce over the years in Olean, Franklinville, Cuba and Salamanca. Mark was also active in area Boy Scout troops for many years in Franklinville, Delevan, and Machias.
Beside his loving wife, Christine, Mark is survived by his son, Mark John Michael Schindlbeck of Rochester; one grandson; his stepfather, Merrill E. Mitchell of Las Vegas, Nevada; three brothers, Brian (Nellie) Schindlbeck of Chicago, Illinois, Ryan (Judy) Schindlbeck of Muskegon, Michigan., and Tim (Christy) Mitchell of Las Vegas, Nevada: and his sister, Dawn Gibson of Round Rock, Texas.
Mark was predeceased by his parents; a son, Stephen John Paul Schindlbeck; and a brother, Dana Schindlbeck.
Friends were received at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home 7 N. Main St., Franklinville Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, from 3-6 p.m. at which time funeral services were held. Pastor Dave Fisher of the Arcade Baptist Church officiated. Full military honors will be prior to the funeral service. Online condolences can be made at https://www.babbitteastonfh.com/
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16, Olean New York, 14760, or to the local Boy Scout council, Allegheny Highlands Council, P.O. Box 261, Falconer, New York, 14733.