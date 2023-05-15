Mark James Christiansen
Shelby
Mark James Christiansen, 70, of Shelby, passed away May 12, 2023, with his loving family by his side. Mark was born Jan. 25, 1953 in Muskegon, the son of Henry and Janet (Laughlin) Christiansen.
Formerly of Fruitport, Mark met his wife, Janet, while studying journalism and conservation at Central Michigan University. He graduated in 1981, and in 1983, moved to Shelby where he started his career at Oceana’s Herald Journal. Mark spent seven years at the OHJ — first as a reporter and photographer, then as news editor. He left the paper in 1990 to start his own ceramic tile business, which he ran successfully for 20 years. Mark found enjoyable work in later years as an estate title examiner.
Mark was a kind and thoughtful man who loved nature and dogs. He could often be found in his garden, with a book and dog at his side, or in the solitude of his workshop. Mark was a gifted carpenter and licensed contractor, and a walk through his home and property reveals countless structures he designed and built himself.
On Sunday mornings, he enjoyed doing the NYT crossword puzzle with his wife, Janet, and his daughters. An avid reader, Mark was part of a couples book group for over 20 years. He was a lifelong Tigers fan, and nobody enjoyed a cup of joe and some toast and peanut butter (Jif!) more than Mark.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Janet; children, Mary Christiansen and Faye (William) Root; grandchildren, Eleazer Root and Aviv Root; mother, Janet Christiansen; brother, Henry (Pamela) Christiansen.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Henry Christiansen.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., May 18, 2023, at Shelby Congregational United Church of Christ, 51 E. Third St., Shelby, Michigan 49455, with Pastor Daniel Barnum-Steggerda officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the start of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider memorial donations to Harbor Hospice, 1050 W. Western Ave. #400, Muskegon, Michigan, 49441.
The Harris Funeral Home, in Shelby, is in charge of arrangements.